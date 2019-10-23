The Lompoc Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to locate a man suspected of attempting to commit an armed robbery.
The alleged incident happened at 10:43 a.m. Monday in a residential neighborhood in the northwest portion of Lompoc. The suspect reportedly pulled a handgun and attempted to rob a woman of her money. The suspect ran from the scene after the victim told him she didn’t have any money and screamed, according to Lompoc police.
The suspect was described by police as a Hispanic male between 18 and 21 years old who stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 125 pounds with dark hair and a thin mustache.
After the suspect fled the scene, Lompoc patrol officers converged on the area and set up a perimeter.
“An extensive search was conducted, but the suspect was not located,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Nearby surveillance was obtained, which showed the suspect as he fled from the area. The Lompoc Police Department is requesting the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect.”
Anyone who has information is encouraged by police to call the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341, or to leave a tip through the department’s smartphone app.
