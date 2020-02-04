Lompoc police search for man wanted in connection to alleged stabbing

One man is hospitalized and another is on the run following an alleged stabbing that occurred in Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police spokesman.
Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard said officers responded at 2:19 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of 800 N. G Street, where they found a male laying in a courtyard and suffering from a single stab wound to the torso.
Officers provided first aid for the victim until fire and medics arrived and assumed responsibility for his care, Dillard said.
The victim was transported to the Lompoc Airport and flown to an area hospital via air ambulance for further treatment.
During the course of the investigation, police identified 32-year-old Alex Denys Medina, of Lompoc, as the suspect, according to Dillard.
Police describe Medina as a Hispanic male who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 160 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and facial hair.
Anyone with information about the alleged stabbing or whereabouts of Medina is asked to immediately contact the department.
Anonymous tips can be made through Lompoc Police Department's app or by calling 736-2341.