Lompoc police search for man wanted in connection to alleged stabbing

One man is hospitalized and another is on the run following an alleged stabbing that occurred in Lompoc on Tuesday afternoon, according to a police spokesman.

Lompoc Police Sgt. Bryan Dillard said officers responded at 2:19 p.m. to a report of a stabbing in the area of 800 N. G Street, where they found a male laying in a courtyard and suffering from a single stab wound to the torso.

Officers provided first aid for the victim until fire and medics arrived and assumed responsibility for his care, Dillard said.