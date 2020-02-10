Lompoc Police: Saturday's homicide victim was shot, not stabbed

A person who was killed Saturday in Lompoc died from gunshot wounds, not injuries from a stabbing, the Lompoc Police Department reported Monday afternoon.

Police initially announced the homicide Saturday night and reported that an unnamed victim had died from stab wounds around 3 p.m. near North Fourth Street.

In Monday's update, the Lompoc Police Department noted that further investigation revealed the victim had actually died from gunshot wounds in the 700 block of North Fourth Street.

The identity of the decedent still has not been released by police. The investigation remains active and no arrests have been made.

The Lompoc Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the incident contact investigators at 805-736-2341.

