Lompoc Police investigating two Saturday shootings; one man injured

The Lompoc Police Department is seeking information from the community related to a pair of shootings on Saturday, including one that resulted in one man suffering injuries.

The Lompoc Police Department reported receiving calls around 9:54 p.m. about the second shooting, which occurred near Highway 1 Liquor at 618 North H St.

Some officers who were several blocks away from the scene reported hearing the shots. About five minutes later, an adult male with a single gunshot wound showed up at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

The victim was in stable condition as of Sunday morning, according to the department.

The incident is being investigated as possibly gang-related, the Lompoc Police Department reported.

The first shooting of the day occurred around 11:43 a.m. near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North D Street. A victim reported vehicle damage after unknown suspects shot at it.

There were no other injuries reported and no suspects had been identified as of Sunday.

Anyone with information about either shooting is encouraged by Lompoc Police to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.

