Lompoc Police are investigating an alleged attack after a man said he was stabbed in the shoulder by a transient who then ran off toward the riverbed and disappeared.
On Thursday, detectives were dispatched to the Lompoc Valley Medical Center regarding a man with a stab wound, a department spokesman said.
The man told officers he was leaving work for the day near the old Valley Drive-In theater when he saw a transient setting up camp.
The man said he told the transient that he could not camp there and asked him to leave.
At that point, the spokesman said, the transient pulled out a utility knife and threatened the victim before charging at him with it.
The man was stabbed in the shoulder and is currently in stable condition, the spokesman said.
Officers checked the area but were unable to find the suspect, the spokesman said.
Anyone with information about who the suspect might be is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.