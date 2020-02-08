You are the owner of this article.
Lompoc police investigating stabbing homicide
Police are investigating the stabbing death of an unidentified individual about 3 p.m. on North Fourth Street and looking for the public’s help, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were called to a location somewhere on North Fourth Street about 3:12 p.m. by a report of an individual who had a stab wound and was not breathing, the spokesman said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim was dead.

Neither the name, age and gender of the victim nor the exact location of the killing were provided by police; however, investigators area asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Police Department at 736-2341.

Information can be left anonymously, the spokesman said.

