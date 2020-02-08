Lompoc police investigating stabbing homicide

Police are investigating the stabbing death of an unidentified individual about 3 p.m. on North Fourth Street and looking for the public’s help, a Lompoc Police Department spokesman said.

Officers were called to a location somewhere on North Fourth Street about 3:12 p.m. by a report of an individual who had a stab wound and was not breathing, the spokesman said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When officers arrived, they found the victim was dead.

Neither the name, age and gender of the victim nor the exact location of the killing were provided by police; however, investigators area asking anyone with information about the crime to contact the Police Department at 736-2341.

Information can be left anonymously, the spokesman said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.