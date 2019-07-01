A person was shot and killed in Lompoc early Monday morning and police are seeking information about the crime from members of the public.
Lompoc Police officers responded to a report of a shooting around midnight in the 600 block of North Fourth Street. Upon arrival, officers reportedly located a victim who had been shot and began rendering medical aid until paramedics arrived and took over. The victim was taken to a hospital but died shortly after, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
The victim's name was not released by police.
The incident is under investigation by Lompoc Police detectives. The Lompoc Police Department reported Monday morning that it would not release further information at that time due to the nature of the ongoing investigation.
Anyone who has information regarding the incident is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341 or through the department’s smartphone app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
The shooting marks the fifth homicide investigation this year for the Lompoc Police Department.