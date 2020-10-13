You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Police investigating bank robbery at CoastHills Credit Union

Lompoc bank robbery

Lompoc Police released this surveillance camera photo of a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery that occurred shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the CoastHills Credit Union in the 1300 block of North H Street. 

 Lompoc Police Department, Contributed Photo

Lompoc Police are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday at the CoastHills Credit Union on North H Street. 

Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the CoastHills Credit Union in the 1300 block of North H Street shortly after 9 a.m., according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon. 

The suspect, who was not identified, entered the business and presented a note demanding money before leaving the area. 

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported, according to Magallon. 

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a white hat with "LA" on it; a white face mask; white T-shirt with a gray, long-sleeved shirt underneath; black pants; and black sandals. 

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the CoastHills' parking lot around 9 a.m. with a dashcam in their vehicle or saw the suspect leaving to contact the Lompoc Police Department Detective Bureau at 805-875-8159. 

