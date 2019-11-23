When Darrell Tullis reported his 1998 Ford Expedition stolen in January, he never expected to find it parked a few blocks away several months later.
Just before it was stolen, Tullis started the engine to let the battery recharge and went inside his home on Locust Avenue in Lompoc. He was indoors for a brief moment, but that was just enough time for thieves to snatch the vehicle.
“It was easy pickings,” Tullis said. “It was running and the keys were in it.”
Tullis’ vehicle was one of 194 reported stolen in Lompoc between January and Sept. 26 this year.
“It’s the worst (year) I’ve ever seen in 20 years,” said Lompoc Police Sgt. Agustin Arias, who became a police officer in 1999.
In 2018, there were 748,841 vehicles stolen nationwide, according to FBI Uniform Crime Reporting statistics. Of that number, 164,781 were stolen in California, according to the California Highway Patrol, costing drivers $1.2 billion and countless hours in law enforcement investigations.
At least 803 vehicles were reported stolen in northern Santa Barbara County during 2018.
Stolen cars in Lompoc
An analysis of the last three years in Lompoc shows 520 stolen vehicles — including 179 reported car thefts in 2017, 147 reported in 2018 and 194 reported in 2019 from January to Sept. 26.
There is virtually no part of the city that’s untouched.
Most of the thefts are reported near private residential locations, according to data obtained by the Santa Maria Times, although many occur at public places or businesses. Some of those places include the Lompoc Valley Medical Center, The Home Depot, Enterprise-Rent-A-Car, Walmart, the DMV and Lompoc High School.
Other notable locations include a car reported stolen at 12:36 p.m. on Jan. 18 at City Hall, where the Lompoc Police Department is located; and seven cars reported stolen in less than a 12-hour period from June 13 to 14 at William F. Nolan Used Cars, which is permanently closed.
The Lompoc Police Department doesn’t have a dedicated traffic unit, said Sgt. Scott Morgan, who added that in addition to reports of stolen cars, his department is flooded with calls for service every day.
Morgan said 1990s-model Honda Civics and Accords are two of the most frequently stolen vehicles in Lompoc, which is consistent with state and national trends. He believes this is due to the ability to start those types vehicles with shaved keys, effectively master keys for those car models.
Many times, Morgan said, the cars are just used for transportation and are parked somewhere else in town.
Often, Morgan said, the vehicles are stolen and located on the same day or within a few days in a different part of town.
He added that vehicles in Lompoc have been stolen multiple times, found and returned to their owners only to be stolen again.
In the same three-year period, the Lompoc Police Department recovered 325 cars.
“We find that we have a lot of repeat offenders,” Morgan said. “Sometimes we are able to safely make the stop and the arrest and sometimes the vehicle gets away or the occupants run.”
Car thefts across North County
Santa Maria car thefts outnumber those in Lompoc, but show a steady downward trend, dropping from 883 in 2014 to 580 in 2018, according to Uniform Crime Reporting statistics.
Guadalupe reported 12 stolen cars in 2018, a number that has remained relatively steady since 2013, according to statistics compiled by the California Office of the Attorney General.
Car thefts in Solvang and Buellton are relatively low — only 24 in 2017 and in 2018 — according to statistics from the California Office of the Attorney General. The numbers have risen steadily over the last decade, from six in 2008 to 24 in 2018.
In 2018, the California Highway Patrol in Santa Maria reported 40 stolen vehicles in its patrol jurisdiction — which includes Tanglewood and the Orcutt neighborhood. That number includes 34 cars, four trailers and two motorcycles.
A 36-year-old man was arrested for attempting to steal a car Monday night, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.
The majority of cars stolen in Santa Maria are used for joyrides and discarded in random spots throughout the city, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Paul Van Meel. The police department maintains an online crime map that shows the locations of car thefts, and other crimes, in the city.
Thefts are most likely to occur when drivers leave their vehicles running and unattended in the morning, said Van Meel, who added that his primary job isn't to investigate car thefts. Santa Maria doesn't have a dedicated car theft unit.
There are a variety of other methods thieves use to steal cars, including using a keypunching device to duplicate keys, Van Meel said, or sometimes groups of thieves will hot-wire cars.
Most cars are recovered locally and immediately returned to their owners, Van Meel said. The cars whose owners can't be found are turned over to private tow companies that keep them in storage, he added.
Some are brought to "chop shops," Van Meel said, or secret locations where stolen cars are taken, disassembled and their parts sold on the black market. He added the police department hasn't recently detected much chop shop activity locally.
Van Meel can't explain why car thefts have gone down in Santa Maria, although he maintains that community engagement is effective in reducing crime in general.
"Criminality is difficult to explain," Van Meel said. "When you do proactive policing and identify people involved in criminal activity, it has a really big preventative effect in future crimes they can commit."
Preventative measures
Tullis had a kill switch installed in his Ford Expedition before it was stolen but said it has since been removed. The switch cuts off power from the battery to the ignition, preventing the vehicle from being started. Switches like these are often hidden. Tullis added he'll install another one.
Both Van Meel and Morgan said drivers can help prevent car thefts by simply locking their car doors and not leaving anything of value in plain sight. Parking cars in well-lit areas helps, too, they added. If a driver is looking for something more, Morgan recommends steering wheel locking devices that can be purchased at Walmart for as little as $20.
Morgan also recommends that property owners install surveillance cameras to help identify suspects.
VIN-etching, or stenciling the 17-digit vehicle identification number onto the windshield or other windows, is a service that at least one Santa Maria dealership offers to help recover vehicles or prevent theft.
Although it wasn’t his primary vehicle, Tullis said he feels fortunate that he got his Expedition back. When he found it, he added, it wasn’t damaged or burglarized, but was covered with spider webs and acorns, and the seats were reclined, indicating that someone was sleeping in it.
He said he believes the culprits may have been a couple of boys who live in the area. He added that his neighbors also had their car stolen.
Despite the crime, Tullis remains optimistic but said the Lompoc Police Department needs outside funding from the state or elsewhere.
"If you don’t have a fully-staffed police department, you can’t patrol the city effectively," Tullis said. "It's not much of a deterrent when car thieves know that they don’t have that many police officers watching all of the time."