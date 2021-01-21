Lompoc Police are investigating two shootings, including one that left a man dead in a homeless encampment near the Santa Ynez River on Wednesday.

The first incident occurred shortly after 11:30 a.m. when police received numerous reports of a shooting victim in the encampment area above the riverbed in the 1800 block of North H Street, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon.

Upon arrival, officers located a 46-year-old male victim, who has not been identified, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Attempts to treat the man were not successful and he died at the scene, according to Magallon.

17-year-old critically injured during gang-related shooting in Lompoc A 17-year-old male was critically injured in a gang-related shooting near O and N streets Monday night, according to Lompoc Police.

A male on a bicycle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting. Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies searched for the person of interest, but he was not located, according to Magallon, who added that the reason for the shooting is unknown but does not appear gang-related.

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting with personal dashboard cameras or residential surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.

The second shooting incident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when police responded to reports of shots fired in the 700 block of West Laurel Avenue, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias.

When officers arrived on scene, they located evidence of a shooting and a 12-year-old juvenile male who sustained a gunshot wound.

It's not known if the shooting is gang-related, although police believe the victim was not the intended target of the shooting, according to Arias.

The male juvenile was airlifted to a local trauma center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.