Lompoc Police identify teenager killed in shooting on North E Street

Lompoc Police on Monday identified the name of the teenager who was killed in a gang-related shooting Friday night on North E Street.

Officers responded to a call of a shooting shortly before 9 p.m. in the 700 block of North E Street, where they located 16-year-old Pablo Sixto suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lompoc Police Cpl. Charles Scott.

Sixto was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Police are actively searching for multiple suspects, although Scott did not say how many or release any names.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lompoc Police detectives at 805-875-8159.

