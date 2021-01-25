Lompoc Police on Monday identified the 46-year-old man killed in a Jan. 20 shooting near the Santa Ynez River.

Marcelino Madrigal of Lompoc was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds after officers responded to numerous reports of a shooting in the encampment area near the river in the 1800 block of North H Street.

Attempts to treat Madrigal were not successful and he died at the scene, according to Cpt. Charles Scott.

A male on a bicycle was seen leaving the area shortly after the shooting but was not located by Lompoc Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputies, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon, who added that the reason for the shooting is unknown but does not appear to be gang-related.

No suspects have been identified or arrested.

Anyone in the area at the time of the shooting with personal dashboard cameras or residential surveillance cameras is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.