Lompoc Police on Monday identified two men who were killed in separate shootings on Oct. 17, according to officials. 

Officers responded to a report of the first shooting in the 500 block of North M Street shortly before noon and, upon arrival, located 27-year-old Tony Villa of Lompoc, who had sustained gunshot injuries, according to Sgt. Vincent Magallon. 

Villa was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Investigators had almost finished processing the crime scene on North M Street when a shooting on West Maple Avenue, less than a half mile away, was reported a little more than two hours later. Detectives said they could hear gunshots from the scene, according to Magallon.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Police responded to the second shooting in the 300 block of West Maple Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. and located 20-year-old Juan Duarte and an unidentified 31-year-old man, both of whom sustained gunshot wounds. 

Both victims were transported to a local hospital where Duarte died from his injuries, according to Magallon. The 31-year-old was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries and released. 

Officials haven't said if there is a connection to the shootings, which are under investigation. No arrests have been made. 

0
1
0
0
0