A fourth teenager has been arrested in connection with a suspected gang-related shooting that occurred Wednesday in Lompoc, the Lompoc Police Department announced Friday morning.
A 17-year-old male, whose name was not revealed, was the fourth and most recent arrestee stemming from the incident, which reportedly did not result in any injuries. The teen, described by police as an active gang member, was allegedly found with ammunition and two firearms, including the gun that police believe was used in the shooting.
The three previous arrests in the case included two other male juveniles whose names were not released and 18-year-old Juan Duarte.
All four suspects are facing charges that include assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) and participation in a criminal street gang.
Lompoc Police reported Friday that there were no outstanding suspects in the case.
A report of shots fired around midnight Wednesday led to the arrest of Duarte and the first two youths, all of whom were also identified by police as gang members. They are suspected by Lompoc Police of attempting to shoot a rival gang member in the area of North Q Street and West Apple Avenue.
Lompoc Police reported that officers quickly detained three males leaving the area who matched the descriptions of the suspects provided by several witnesses.
Officers and detectives reportedly determined a rival gang member was the intended target when a residence was struck by several bullets, some of which allegedly went through an interior wall and nearly struck an elderly woman who was asleep inside of the home.
Investigators are asking anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.