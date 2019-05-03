A man suspected of threatening another man with a gun Tuesday night was located and arrested Friday by officers from Lompoc Police Department.
Rafael Vivanco, 20, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with an enhancement for being a member of a criminal street gang, making criminal threats, being a gang member in possession of a loaded firearm, possessing a firearm without a serial number and possessing a short-barrel rifle.
Police Cpl. B. Guerra said officers were called to the 300 block of North K Street on a report of a man with a gun Tuesday evening and located a man who said Vivanco had pointed a firearm at him and threatened him.
Vivanco apparently fled the area before officers arrived, but they allegedly located a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle at his residence, Guerra said.
The suspect was located Friday at an undisclosed location and taken into custody.