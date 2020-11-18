You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc Police arrest 3 men, 8 juveniles in several shooting incidents

Lompoc Police arrest 3 men, 8 juveniles in several shooting incidents

  • Updated
Eduardo Molina.jpg

Eduardo Molina 

 Lompoc Police Department, Contributed Photo

Three men and eight juveniles were arrested on suspicion of illegally using firearms following several reports of shootings in Lompoc since October amid an uptick in gang-related crimes

In addition to the arrests, Lompoc Police officers have investigated at least 10 confirmed shootings and confiscated 15 firearms in the span of the incidents from Oct. 13 to Nov. 16, according to Sgt. Sergio Arias. 

The men arrested include 18-year-old Eduardo Molina, 18-year-old Emmanuel Hernandez and 27-year-old Oscar Diaz. The juveniles include three 17-year-olds, a 16-year-old and a 15-year-old, who weren't identified because of their ages. 

The suspects were arrested across seven separate incidents beginning on Oct. 13, according to Arias. 

The first incident occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 13, shortly before 10 p.m. when Lompoc Police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of the 700 block of North D Street. 

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and later made contact with a group of juvenile gang members, according to Arias. A 16-year-old who was part of the group was reportedly found in possession of a loaded revolver and was arrested at the scene. 

Emmanuel Hernandez.jpg
Emmanuel Hernandez

On Monday, Oct. 26, Lompoc officers were conducting a follow-up investigation into a shooting that occurred the day before and located a group of gang members near the 600 block of West Maple Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. 

The group dispersed before police made contact, although a 15-year-old gang member was contacted and found in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and loaded concealed handgun, according to Arias. The juvenile was arrested at the scene. 

On Sunday, Nov. 1, police officers responded to a report of a vehicle pursuit from the 400 block of North K Street to the 800 block of North H Street shortly after 9 p.m., according to Arias. 

Lompoc Police identified four alleged gang members, including Molina, who tried to flee from the vehicle. Molina and two juveniles were arrested at the scene. Further investigation revealed that one of the occupants discarded a loaded handgun during the pursuit. 

The driver of the vehicle, who was not identified, was able to evade arrest and still is wanted by police, according to Arias. 

111820 lompoc gun5.jpg

On Thursday, Nov. 5, Lompoc officers attempted a traffic stop on a reported stolen vehicle in the 800 block of North G Street shortly after 3 a.m., but the two juveniles in the vehicle fled before police made contact with them. 

Officers later located a 17-year-old juvenile and documented gang member who was believed to be an occupant of the vehicle, where police located a loaded handgun after a further search, according to Arias. The juvenile was arrested at the scene. 

The next day, on Nov. 6, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 600 block of North Fourth Street shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Officers obtained a description of a vehicle involved in the incident and identified Diaz as its driver, who was located along with two juvenile passengers in the 200 block of East Pine Avenue, according to Arias, adding all three occupants are documented gang members. 

The officers attempted to stop Diaz, who led them on a pursuit that ultimately ended in the 400 block alley of North K and L streets. 

Oscar Diaz.jpg

Oscar Diaz

A 17-year-old juvenile passenger was arrested for resisting arrest, although Diaz was able to flee the scene in his vehicle, according to Arias. 

Police located and arrested Diaz three days later, on Nov. 9, in connection to the shooting and pursuit. 

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, officers responded to the 500 block of North M Street to reports of shots fired shortly after 11 p.m., and located Hernandez and a 15-year-old juvenile, according to Arias. 

A further investigation revealed that a victim had attempted to transport himself to a San Luis Obispo area hospital with a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound. 

Both Hernandez and the juvenile were allegedly found in possession of loaded handguns. They were arrested at the scene on suspicion of several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon. 

On Monday, Nov. 16, Lompoc Police attempted to stop a vehicle in the 400 block of North M Street for a traffic violation shortly after 2 a.m., but the driver fled in his vehicle, according to Arias. 

Officers later located the vehicle in the 300 block of South K Street, where they also located a 17-year-old juvenile gang member a short time later. 

Police discovered the juvenile was the driver of the vehicle and also possessed a loaded handgun, according to Arias.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm and resisting arrest. 

111820 lompoc gun4.jpg

111820 lompoc gun2.jpg

111820 lompoc gun1.jpg

111820 lompoc gun3.jpg

111820 lompoc gun6

