A Lompoc man who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity for going on a crime spree after allegedly killing a man and assaulting his mother three years ago has picked up a new criminal charge while in custody, according to court records.
Noe Herrera, 32, faces numerous felony counts, including a murder charge filed after police found the body of Salvador Hernandez in the 900 block of North H Street in January 2015.
Most recently, Herrera picked up a new misdemeanor charge while in custody -- battery on a peace officer -- on Aug. 20 for the crime that allegedly occurred July 9. Herrera pleaded not guilty to that charge Sept. 5.
With no settlement reached yet in the case, Herrera on Wednesday morning was ordered by the court to return Oct. 18 to set potential trial dates.
Herrera was arrested Jan. 20, 2015, in Lompoc after police responded to an argument between Herrera and his mother, which had turned physical, according to officials. He then was booked for attempted murder.
Around 7:30 a.m. the next day, Herrera allegedly began assaulting his cellmate while in custody. The cellmate sustained minor injuries and required medical attention. At that point, Herrera was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.
Later that day, when police were conducting a follow-up investigation related to Herrera's original arrest, police linked Herrera to Hernandez's death.
Herrera reportedly confessed to Lompoc Police detectives during a follow-up interview the day after he allegedly killed Hernandez, police said.
Herrera is also charged with attempted murder, sexual penetration by foreign object, making criminal threats and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury. The victim named in three of those counts is reported to be Herrera's mother.
In April 2016, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge found there was enough evidence to hold Herrera to answer to the charges.