A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury to another person following a crash Saturday night near San Luis Obispo, the California Highway Patrol said.
Daniel Pooler, 20, was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries and subsequently arrested as a result of a three-vehicle collision about 11:30 p.m., according to the CHP report.
Cory Fiscus, 19, of Los Osos also suffered major injuries when he was apparently thrown from his vehicle by the impact and was also taken to Sierra Vista for treatment.
The CHP said Pooler was driving a 2000 Toyota Sienna eastbound at an undetermined speed on Los Osos Valley Road just west of Foothill Boulevard when he allowed the vehicle to drift into the westbound lane directly into the path of a 2002 BMW driven by Marcus Tribelhorn, 49, of Los Osos.
Tribelhorn, who was driving about 55 mph, swerved right to avoid Pooler’s Sienna, but the left rear of the BMW impacted the left rear of the Sienna, which continued east in the westbound lane, the CHP report said.
As Tribelhorn stopped the BMW on the shoulder, the Sienna smashed head-on into a 1995 Toyota 4Runner driven by Fiscus, the CHP said.
Pooler was trapped in the driver’s seat of the Sienna and had to be extricated by fire department personnel, while Fiscus was found lying on the northbound shoulder.
The collision is still under investigation by CHP officers, who asked anyone with information relating to the crash to call Officer R. Fouts through the San Luis Obispo CHP Communications Center at 805-594-8700.