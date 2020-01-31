Lompoc man sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexual assault of stepdaughter

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Navarro will carry the judgment of damages for this rest of his life, according to Donahue, which means a portion of the wages he earns during and after prison will go toward the victim.

Navarro was arrested in November 2018 after the mother of the victim — who was referred to as Jane Doe in the courtroom — notified police.

The abuse, which included numerous sexual assaults, first began when the victim was 5 years old, then continued when she was 9 and lasted for approximately six years, according to court documents.

The victim reported the abuse around the time of her 15th birthday and recorded a phone call with Navarro stating that she was pregnant in order to corroborate her allegations, court records show. The recording was turned over to police.

The mother and aunt of the victim, as well as the victim herself, each read emotional impact statements before the court.

Navarro, who was dressed in an orange jail jumpsuit top and wearing glasses, never turned back to look at the victim or her family.

The victim was under oath so that her statement was admitted into evidence. She described graphic details of the abuse she endured for years.