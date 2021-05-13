A Lompoc man who pleaded guilty to one count of possessing sadistic child pornography after an FBI investigation was sentenced Tuesday to 270 days in Santa Barbara County Jail.
Adolfo Bimbela Jr., 31, appeared before Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly, who handed down the sentence that also included five years of felony probation. Bimbela was given time to apply for a work program in lieu of custody time, which has yet to be decided by the Sheriff's Office. He also will be required to register as a sex offender.
The videos on Bimbela's computer showed children who appeared to range in ages from 4 to 15 who were sexually abused, according to FBI agent Ashley Gaines.
Bimbela was initially charged with one count of possession in the Sept. 4, 2018, criminal complaint that also included four counts of distributing obscene material. He pleaded not guilty to all charges on Sept. 27, 2018.
He reversed his plea on April 20 in Santa Maria court and the distribution charges were dropped as part of the plea deal, according to Deputy District Attorney Lara Clinton.
The case was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which includes the District Attorney's Office, Santa Maria FBI agents and the Arroyo Grande Police Department.
Arroyo Grande Police Detective James Jolly received an alert on Nov. 6, 2016, that his work computer received six files from a computer traced to Bimbela on the Ares Network, a peer-to-peer file-sharing program, according to preliminary hearing transcripts from June 19, 2019.
A Santa Maria man has pleaded guilty to six felony counts after he was arrested in 2019 on charges related to sexual abuse of an underage girl…
An FBI search warrant was served on July 26, 2017, at Bimbela's residence located in the 900 block of Nectarine Avenue, where a computer was seized and forensically examined.
The examination revealed that Bimbela used search terms such as "PTHC," or preteen hardcore, combined with "Vicky" or "Tara," which referred to specific videos known among law enforcement officials who are trained to detect child sex abuse, according to Gaines.
Jolly testified that the Ares program was set to automatically share content with any other user that requested it, according to records.
In court, Gaines described the material in plain but vivid detail, but officials later viewed one 5-minute video during the preliminary hearing to determine whether sadism was depicted.
The video, which officials believed originated in Cambodia, depicted a minor female being sexually abused, according to records.
Sexual sadism is described as the intentional infliction of pain for the purposes of sexual gratification or stimulation, according to California law.
"I would say that what we saw with our own eyes was different than the description given by the witness," said Lori Pedego, Bimbela's attorney, arguing the video did not show sadism and argued the evidence presented by the prosecution didn't show distribution.
Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue countered, "Reading these descriptions brings one effect on us; hearing them described by somebody that saw them brings a whole other effect."
He added, "There's no other purpose for doing what we all saw on that video other than sexual gratification."
-