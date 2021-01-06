You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 gang-related shooting

Lompoc man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2017 gang-related shooting

Anthony Arroyo Jr. has been sentenced to 20 years in .prison after pleading no contest to gang-related assault charges stemming from a 2017 Fourth of July shooting.

Anthony Arroyo

Arroyo

 Contributed by Lompoc Police Department

A Lompoc man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison after pleading no contest to gang-related assault charges stemming from a 2017 Fourth of July shooting that seriously injured three people.

Anthony Arroyo Jr., 22, was ordered to serve 20 years and four months Dec. 9 after entering a no contest plea Oct. 28 to three charges of assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm, according to court records. 

Arroyo received a total of 12 years for all three assault charges, and an additional eight years and four months for three gang enhancements. The plea deal eliminated a second strike allegation, an enhancement for a prior violent felony conviction and additional felony weapons possession and assault charges. 

Arroyo received six years and 151 days of credit for time served, including three years and 75 days of good conduct time.

Additionally, Arroyo was ordered to pay a $5,000 restitution fine, $210 in court fees and must register as a gang member.

Arroyo faced up to life in prison had he not accepted a plea deal, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.

"My client does not wish to comment further on the matter," said William Davis, Arroyo's attorney. "His release on parole will be determined by the [California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation], and is subject to matters such as his performance in job training and education in prison. That said, he will be in prison for many years."

The shooting was reported shortly before 10 p.m. July 4, 2017, in the 800 block alley of North F and G streets.

Upon arrival, officers located three adult males who sustained gunshot wounds. 

A female witness told investigators she saw two suspects emerge from the entrance of an apartment complex on East Pine Avenue, including one wearing a hoodie jacket and skull face mask who pulled a handgun out of the pocket, then started firing, according to court transcripts.

Arroyo, an alleged member of Lompoc's VLP gang who was identified by his moniker “Minor Locs," committed the shooting in retaliation for a previous shooting by a local rival gang, although officials believe the people he shot were from out of town and not gang members, according to Schoenburg. All three victims were Black.

In September 2017, Arroyo and two others, including 31-year-old Damian Castillo and 21-year-old Gustavo Garcia, were arrested as the result of an investigation stemming from a Lompoc bar fight that occurred a month earlier, which also resulted in the seizure of 10 firearms and nearly 900 rounds of ammunition.

At the time of his arrest, Arroyo was suspected of being the triggerman in the July 4 shooting, according to Lompoc Police.

Arroyo is scheduled to appear for a restitution hearing at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 7 at Superior Court in Santa Maria, although Davis is requesting to reschedule the hearing for a later time. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News