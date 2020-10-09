You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lompoc man sentenced to 18 years in state prison on sexual assault-related charges

Lompoc man sentenced to 18 years in state prison on sexual assault-related charges

Colton Mastagni

Mastagni 

 Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc man was sentenced to 18 years in state prison on Friday after pleading no contest to sexual assault-related charges. 

Colton Blu Mastagni pleaded no contest to six charges on Aug. 18, including two counts each of of rape, assault with the intent to commit rape and contact with a minor for the purpose of committing a sexual offense, according to his attorney, Michael Scott. 

Additionally, he is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Mastagni originally received 13 charges and an enhancement, including false imprisonment, although most were dropped as a result of a plea deal. There were five total victims in the case, according to Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Scott Donahue. 

The hearing was held via video conference in Department 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc. 

Mastagni was arrested July 24, 2019, in the 1500 block of North H Street on sexual assault charges, according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials. 

Mastagni, who was 20 at the time, had no criminal history prior to the case, according to Scott. 

"[He] had been abused as a child and was severely intoxicated when most of the incidents occurred," Scott said. "At his sentencing, Mr. Mastagni apologized for the harm he caused and promised to address the issues that caused him to behave as he did." 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Lompoc

The following is taken from the Lompoc Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

  • Updated

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News