A Lompoc man on Monday was sentenced to more than 13 years in state prison after pleading guilty last month to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of his 26-day-old daughter from a head injury in 2019.
Superior Court Judge Gustavo Lavayen in Santa Maria sentenced Jose Ramirez Jr., 30, to six years for the manslaughter charge and an additional six years for a second strike offense, according to Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Schoenburg.
Additionally, Ramirez received 16 months for a probation violation. He pleaded guilty to the charges on March 28.
Ramirez's initial charges included murder and assault on a child, although they were dropped in exchange for a plea deal.
He was initially arrested on May 23, 2019, and charged with murdering his daughter, Evelyn, the next day after he was interrogated by Lompoc Police.
Ramirez pleaded not guilty to the charges after they were upheld on Oct. 11, 2019, following a preliminary hearing in Lompoc Superior Court.
Dr. Manuel Montez, a pathologist with the Sheriff's Coroner's Bureau, conducted the autopsy on Evelyn and testified at the preliminary hearing that an accidental drop did not result in the 9-centimeter fracture across her skull but that the fracture was instead caused by a "significantly violent force."
Ramirez's attorneys Adrian Galvan and Marianne Zawadzki did not respond to emails seeking comment Monday.