Lompoc man pleads not guilty to shooting death of Army soldier

A Lompoc man on Thursday pleaded not guilty to felony charges related to the gang-related shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019, following at least two delayed appearances due to quarantine.

Walter Morales, 26, was charged with first-degree murder and four enhancements, which he denied, including using a firearm to commit great bodily injury and committing the alleged crime for the benefit of a street gang.

Morales appeared via video conference from the Santa Barbara County Jail to enter his plea due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to Kathleen Gadalla, a Santa Ana-based attorney for Richie Litigation, who represents him.

+3 Judge sets no bail for Lompoc man who fled to Mexico after death of soldier A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge on Tuesday ordered no bail and continued the arraignment for a Lompoc man suspected in the shooting death of a U.S. Army soldier in September 2019.

Morales' arraignment was initially delayed because he could not make an appearance due to being placed in quarantine for unspecified medical reasons.

Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca set Morales' preliminary hearing for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 in Dept. 1 of Lompoc Superior Court. No bail amount was set for Morales.

Morales was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. July 20 following a seven-hour standoff with Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara County sheriff's officers, including SWAT team members.

He is suspected in the death of Marlon Brumfield, 22, a U.S. Army solider who was home on leave from Germany when he was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2019, near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, according to police.