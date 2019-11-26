{{featured_button_text}}
Raymond Ramon Vega

Vega

 Contributed

A Lompoc man charged with the gang-related murder of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Superior Court.

Raymond Ramon Vega, 25, appeared for an arraignment before Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca in Lompoc. 

In addition to murder, Vega is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and three enhancements, including committing a violent felony for the benefit of a street gang and discharging a firearm, causing great bodily injury and death. 

Vargas, along with two other teens, were found shot in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets in Lompoc on Oct. 12. All three were transported to a local hospital, where Vargas died from his injuries. The investigation into the shootings is ongoing. 

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Vega remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail with no bail amount set. He's scheduled for a preliminary hearing setting Jan. 7 in Department 1 at Superior Court in Lompoc. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0