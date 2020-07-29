Lompoc man identified as victim in shooting death on West Chestnut Avenue

A 30-year-old Lompoc man was identified Wednesday as the victim killed in Monday's shooting incident on West Chestnut Avenue.
Francisco Garcia was shot and killed in the 700 block of Lompoc's West Chestnut Avenue shortly after 8 p.m., according to Santa Barbara County sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Officers arrived on scene and provided aid to Garcia until medics arrived, according to Lompoc Police officials, who added that Garcia was later pronounced dead at Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
The homicide is under investigation by Lompoc Police.
Anyone with information is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.
Friday, July 17
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a brush fire in the 4600 block of Jalama Road.
Saturday, July 18
INCIDENT — At 5:41 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the area of East Airport Avenue and North Fourth Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:58 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of East Cypress Avenue and South Second Street.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Monday, July 20
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.
Tuesday, July 21
INCIDENT — At 2:12 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault on a first responder in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza.
Wednesday, July 22
INCIDENT — At 1:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired near the area of North T Street and West College Avenue.
