A Lompoc man was identified as the driver who died after a single-vehicle collision Friday along Highway 101, north of Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff-Coroner officials declared Valentin Rubio Guerrero, 59, dead at the scene following a vehicle collision that occurred along northbound Highway 101, north of Las Varas Canyon, according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason said the collision was reported at 2:23 p.m., when a pickup truck driven by Guerrero went off the road and struck an oak tree.
Heavy extrication was needed to remove Guerrero, according to Eliason.
Eliason added that the California Highway Patrol in Santa Barbara is investigating the crash.