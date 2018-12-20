Criminal proceedings were suspended Thursday for a Lompoc man accused of murder and assault after he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial.
Noe Herrera, 32, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in February 2017 for going on a crime spree in January 2015 after allegedly killing a man -- identified by Lompoc Police as Salvador Hernandez -- and assaulting his own mother.
Most recently, Herrera picked up a misdemeanor charge while in custody -- battery on a peace officer -- on July 9, according to court records.
During a court date in November, Herrera's lawyer said potential settlement discussions between the defense and prosecution were not successful, nor were discussions with Herrera. Doubt about Herrera's mental competency also was declared at the November hearing.
When mental competency is called into question, two doctors are appointed to evaluate the defendant. Depending on results of the evaluation, a judge can either declare the defendant incompetent or competent to stand trial.
After Judge John McGregor determined on Thursday that Herrera is mentally incompetent at this time, his case was suspended. On Jan. 16, another judge will determine whether Herrera should be sent to a state hospital or a private mental health facility.
Herrera will remain in either a hospital or a facility for an indefinite amount of time while receiving treatment aimed at restoring his mental competency. Once Herrera is again able to assist his attorney, comprehend the process of court proceedings and communicate with counsel, criminal proceedings will be reinstated.
Herrera's charges stem from his initial arrest on Jan. 20, 2015, in Lompoc after police responded to an argument between Herrera and his mother, which turned physical, officials said.
The next day, Herrera allegedly began assaulting his cellmate while in custody. The cellmate reportedly sustained minor injuries and needed medical attention. At that point, Herrera was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury.
Later that day, when police were following up their investigation into Herrera's original arrest, he was linked to Hernandez's death, then was booked for murder.