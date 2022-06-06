A Lompoc man died Sunday after he was shot several times while inside his vehicle by an unknown assailant on North K Street, according to police.
The incident was reported at 9:40 p.m. in the 500 block of North K Street, where 25-year-old Jose Castillo was driving his car and was approached by a separate vehicle, according to Lt. Agustin Arias.
Arias said a person from the second vehicle fired multiple rounds into Castillo's vehicle. Castillo was transported to Lompoc Valley Medical Center, where he died, according to Arias.
No suspects have been identified, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.