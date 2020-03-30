Lompoc man charged with shooting, murdering 18-year-old girlfriend

A Lompoc man who was arrested last week on suspicion of killing his girlfriend has been formally charged with murder, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. Terry was initially arrested by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on March 25, the day of the alleged shooting.
Terry entered a not-guilty plea during an appearance Monday in Santa Maria Superior Court. Judge Patricia Kelly set his bail at $3 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 23 in Lompoc Superior Court.
The shooting allegedly occurred at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department, which reported that Terry and Stoffle were in a relationship.
Stoffle moved to Lompoc in mid-2019, according to police.
The shooting was the second reported homicide in Lompoc this year. A 39-year-old man was shot to death in the city on Feb. 8.
The Lompoc Police Department has asked that anyone with information about the case or the couple's history contact detectives at 805-736-2341.
Willis Jacobson covers the city of Lompoc for Lee Central Coast Newspapers. Follow him on Twitter @WJacobsonLR.
