Lompoc man charged with shooting, murdering 18-year-old girlfriend

A Lompoc man who was arrested last week on suspicion of killing his girlfriend has been formally charged with murder, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley announced Monday.

Brenden Michael Terry, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. Terry was initially arrested by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on March 25, the day of the alleged shooting.

Terry entered a not-guilty plea during an appearance Monday in Santa Maria Superior Court. Judge Patricia Kelly set his bail at $3 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 23 in Lompoc Superior Court.

The shooting allegedly occurred at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department, which reported that Terry and Stoffle were in a relationship.

Stoffle moved to Lompoc in mid-2019, according to police.