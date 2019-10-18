A Lompoc man on Friday was charged with the gang-related murder of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas, who was killed on Oct. 12.
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office charged 25-year-old Raymond Ramon Vega with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. Vega was also charged with three enhancements including committing the alleged murder in association of a criminal street gang and discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.
A 25-year-old was arrested Wednesday night in the gang-related shooting death of 15-year-old Erik Villa Vargas in northern Lompoc late Saturday.
Vega appeared for an arraignment on Friday in Lompoc Superior Court. Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca set Vega’s bail at $2,000,000.
Vargas, along with two other victims, were found shot in the 700 block alley between North F and G streets in Lompoc at about 10:30 p.m. All three were transported to the local hospital, where Vargas died from his injuries.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to a spokesman with the Lompoc Police Department, who added that police are still searching for two additional suspects.
Vega is scheduled to appear for arraignment at 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 1 in Department 1 of Lompoc Superior Court.
Vargas’ death marks the city’s seventh homicide of 2019.
The Lompoc Police Department urges anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact detectives at 805-736-2341.