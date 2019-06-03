A stalking charge has been filed against the Lompoc man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend over Easter Sunday 2017, according to court records.
The second criminal complaint -- filed May 29 by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office -- alleges Jorge Tovar, 28, violated a court order after he repeatedly followed, harassed or threatened his ex-girlfriend, Elyse Erwin, to the point where she feared for her life or the life of her family — including their daughter. Erwin and Tovar shared custody of the 6-year-old.
According to the complaint, the alleged stalking incident occurred within a one-year period prior to Erwin's death.
Tovar, who faces special circumstances murder charges in connection to Erwin's death, will appear in Santa Maria Superior Court on Thursday — the same day his preliminary hearing is scheduled to start — to enter a plea.
Erwin was found dead in the early morning hours of April 16, 2017, in the 100 block of Goodwin Road, just outside of Waller Park. Santa Barbara County sheriff's officials reported that a passerby found her lying next to her car and called 911. They later determined that Erwin had been shot in the head.
Tovar was found at his Lompoc residence and detained for questioning. He was subsequently arrested and charged with Erwin's special circumstances murder, with prosecutors alleging he lied in wait to commit the act. He pleaded not guilty to all charges during his July 2017 arraignment.
The District Attorney's Office has not indicated whether they will seek life in prison without parole or pursue the death penalty.
Tovar's attorney unsuccessfully sought to have the protective order removed in October 2017, with the court determining that Tovar and Erwin's daughter is a viable witness to the alleged crime. Prior testimony indicates the child was interviewed in April after Erwin was fatally shot, with authorities reportedly determining the child had knowledge of the crime and witnessed her parents' hostile relationship throughout the years.
In opposing the request, prosecutors feared Tovar could try to manipulate his daughter, given his alleged abuse and stalking of Erwin in the months leading up to her death.
