Lompoc man charged with DUI, manslaughter in Harris Grade Road collision
Isaac DeLuna

 California Highway Patrol, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc man on Thursday was charged with DUI and manslaughter charges stemming from a head-on vehicle collision on Harris Grade Road that resulted in the death of 68-year-old Ben Romayor. 

Issac Valentino De Luna, 20, was charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury to another, and driving while having a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more, causing injury to another, according to Santa Barbara County Chief Deputy District Attorney Mag Nicola. 

Additionally, DeLuna received three enhancements, including allegations that he was driving while having a blood alcohol content of more than 0.15% and that he inflicted great bodily injury. 

The collision occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 22, when De Luna's 2017 BMW collided with Romayor's 1995 Ford on Harris Grade Road south of Burton Mesa Boulevard, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kelly Valdez. 

De Luna was traveling southbound on Harris Grade Road when he lost control of the BMW, causing it to travel directly into the path of Romayor's Ford. 

The BMW's front end collided into the front left side of the Ford, with the impact killing Romayor, according to Valdez. 

De Luna was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail and later released on $100,000 bail. 

De Luna is scheduled to appear for an arraignment at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Deptartment 1 of Superior Court in Lompoc. 

