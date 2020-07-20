Lompoc man charged in soldier's 2019 death

A Lompoc man on Monday was charged in the gang-related shooting death of U.S. Army soldier Marlon Brumfield in September 2019, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.
Walter Morales, 26, was charged with first-degree murder, with the special allegation of street terrorism, and three additional enhancements: personal use of a firearm, using the firearm to commit great bodily injury and committing the alleged crime for the benefit of a street gang.
Morales was arrested in the 1500 block of South Thornburg Street shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Friday following a 6-hour standoff with Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's officers, including SWAT team members.
He is scheduled to appear for a July 21 arraignment in Department 9 of Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to the District Attorney's Office.
Morales is a suspect in the death of Brumfield, 22, a U.S. Army soldier who was home on leave from Germany when he was shot and killed on Sept. 8, 2019, near the intersection of North A Street and East Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, according to police.
A week before his arrest, Morales was allegedly spotted driving a silver Mercury Mountaineer involved in two separate shooting incidents in Lompoc on July 11, according to Lompoc Police Detective Michael Miller.
Another suspect, 25-year-old Francisco Gutierrez-Ortega, of Santa Maria, turned himself in to police four days after Brumfield's death and was also charged with murder and a special allegation of street terrorism.
Gutierrez-Ortega pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria court on July 31.
