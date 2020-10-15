Lompoc man arrested on suspicion of assault-related charges after Goleta fight

A Lompoc man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of assault-related charges stemming from fight that occurred in Goleta last month.
Jordan Parker, 22, was arrested after Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives served a search and arrest warrant in the 400 block of West North Avenue in Lompoc, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Sheriff's deputies, fire personnel and medics responded to a 911 call of victims who were injured during a large fight reported at 12:45 a.m. Sept. 28 in the 2000 block of North San Marcos Drive in Goleta.
Upon arriving on scene, deputies learned the home was a vacation rental and that the two victims were attacked with a weapon during the fight, according to Zick.
The two victims were transported via ground ambulance to a local hospital, where they are expected to recover.
Police did not release information on the type of weapon used, although a firearm was not used, according to Zick, who added details of the fight are being withheld due to an ongoing investigation.
Parker was booked into the Main Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was since released on $65,000 bail.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Criminal Investigation Division at 805-681-4150. Anonymous callers can contact the sheriff's tip line at 805-681-4171 or online at sbsheriff.org.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
INCIDENT — At 5:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 500 block of South P Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
INCIDENT — At 8:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Ocean Avenue.
Monday, Oct. 5
INCIDENT — At 12:55 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of West Laurel Avenue and North K Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:10 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 200 block of West College Avenue, which resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 9:07 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1200 block of North H Street, which resulted in an arrest.
Sunday, Oct. 4
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 300 block of South J Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:20 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 900 block of West Cypress Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:29 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1500 block of East Ocean Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 6:40 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the area of East North Avenue and North Seventh Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:19 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of West North Avenue.
Friday, Oct. 2
ARREST — At 6:05 a.m., Harry Thomas Lawson, 55, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Ocean Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, with possible great bodily injury; and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Thursday, Oct. 1
INCIDENT — At 11:59 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 900 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North D Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:55 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the 200 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:45 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 100 block of North A Street.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Tuesday, Sept. 29
INCIDENT — At 6:46 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the area of West Central and Floradale avenues, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 10:44 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of arson in the 1500 block of of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:05 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 1000 block of North H Street.
Monday, Sept. 28
INCIDENT — At 12:27 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 800 block of North H Street, and resulted in the person being contacted and counseled.
Saturday, Sept. 26
INCIDENT — At 1:11 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block alley of North M and N streets.
INCIDENT — At 3:58 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots heard/fired in the area of South I Street and West Cypress Avenue.
Friday, Sept. 25
INCIDENT — At 7:30 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shorts heard/fired in the area of East Ocean Avenue and North A Street.
