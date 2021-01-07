You have permission to edit this article.
Lompoc man arrested in connection to shooting death on West El Camino Street
Lompoc man arrested in connection to shooting death on West El Camino Street

Robert Anthony Molina

Molina 

 Santa Maria Police Department, Contributed Photo

A Lompoc man was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder in the shooting death of 35-year-old Kevin Najarro on West El Camino Street in Santa Maria.  

Robert Anthony Molina, 35, was identified as the suspect in Saturday's shooting, tracked down to an apartment in the 200 block of North Depot Street and arrested on a warrant, according to Santa Maria Police Lt. Jesse Silva.

He was taken into custody without incident and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of murder. His bail was set at $3 million. 

Arrest logs indicate Molina was on parole for a previous case in which he pleaded no contest to assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury in February 2020. 

Kevin Alan Najarro

Najarro

Police responded to reports of a shooting at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West El Camino Street. Upon arrival, Najarro was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Silva, who added officials do not believe the shooting was gang-related. 

Evidence gathered at the scene by patrol officers, detectives and crime lab personnel eventually led to Molina's arrest.  

"Detectives worked almost nonstop through the weekend and following week, with great success," said Silva, who also offered condolences to Najarro's friends and family. "We are grateful to members of the community who offered assistance. This case would not have been possible without your truly meaningful contributions." 

Santa Maria Police officers are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective David Kulp at 805-928-3781, ext. 1643, or the tip line at 805-928-3781, ext. 2677. 

