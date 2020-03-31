Lompoc man arrested for alleged robbery behind Kim's Jiffy Mart

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, was apprehended by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on Wednesday and charged with murder. Terry's girlfriend, whose name was not released by the Lompoc Police Department, was found dead Wednesday at a residence in the 300 block of North Y Street.
A small group of Danielle Murillo's family members gathered in the parking lot of CVS in Orcutt on Sunday night for some face time and to take a break from being cooped up at home ever since a statewide stay-at-home order was issued to slow the spread of COVID-19. Then a deputy pulled up.
Paper bags of food were arranged via assembly line at a Santa Maria food bank warehouse on Friday by volunteers and members of the National Guard, who arrived earlier that morning to provide support during a surge in demand for basic provisions among residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The officer-involved shooting of a former Santa Barbara County Sheriff's custody deputy and triple homicide suspect who was killed during a violent struggle with special enforcement officers in December 2018 was ruled justified by the county District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.
A Lompoc judge on March 13 continued the preliminary hearing for a man accused of killing 15-year-old Erik Vargas, but not before police witnesses gave details in the alleged gang-related shooting in October that left two others injured.
Brenden Michael Terry, 20, is accused of shooting and killing 18-year-old Sarah Stoffle. Terry was initially arrested by officers with the Lompoc Police Department on March 25, the day of the alleged shooting.
A request for National Guard troops was placed by Santa Barbara County Foodbank officials, who now seek help as the demand for food has surged from cash-strapped individuals recently laid off after businesses were shuttered to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Essential services at the Santa Barbara County Probation Department are still being conducted, such as compliance checks, even as staff have indefinitely reduced to a "core" group of personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a spokeswoman said on Monday.