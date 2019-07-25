A 20-year-old Lompoc resident was arrested Wednesday on several charges related to sexual assault, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Colton Blu Mastagni was arrested in the 1500 block of North H Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail. He is accused of sexually assaulting a victim on two separate occasions over the past year.
Mastagni’s charges include forcible rape, oral copulation with force, false imprisonment and assault with intent to commit rape. His bail was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information related to the investigation or any other sexual assaults allegedly committed by Mastagni is encouraged by the Sheriff’s Office to contact its Criminal Investigations Division at 805-934-6170.