A 32-year-old Lompoc man on probation was arrested Tuesday after police found a 9-millimeter homemade polymer "ghost gun" and more than 70 fentanyl pills in his vehicle following a pursuit Friday.
Santa Barbara County sheriff's detectives attempted to stop the driver of a silver Buick sedan, intentified as Abel Carrillo, in the 1000 block of North H Street shortly before 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to spokeswoman Raquel Zick.
Carrillo allegedly sped away from police at a high rate of speed, leading detectives on a pursuit that ended in the 200 block of East Central Avenue.
During the pursuit, detectives recognized Carrillo, who was wanted for arrest on a probation warrant, according to Zick.
After the pursuit ended, Carrillo fled on foot through a car dealership and through homes located on Countrywood Drive and Birch Avenue. Additional deputies and a K-9 unit were called to help search but did not locate Carrillo, according to Zick.
Upon searching Carrillo's vehicle, deputies found fentanyl pills packaged for sale, hypodermic needles and the "ghost gun" — a firearm assembled from parts and without a serial number — that was loaded with 10 rounds of ammunition.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Compliance Response Team detectives spotted Carrillo near the intersection of First Street and Airport Avenue and apprehended him without further incident after he tried to flee on a bicycle.
Carrillo was booked at the Main Jail on suspicion of several charges, including felony evading, illegal possession of guns and ammunition, illegal drug possession, obstruction and having a warrant for violating post-release supervision. He is being held without bail, according to Zick.