A Lompoc man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after multiple pairs of jeans were stolen from Surf Connection, which he accessed by smashing out the front door's glass, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of North H Street, where an alarm was sounding at Surf Connection store after the door was shattered shortly before 2 a.m., according to Sgt. Scott Morgan.

Officers noted that a stack of jeans had been stolen.

Lompoc Police detectives reviewed surveillance camera footage and identified the suspect as 35-year-old Michael Limon after they spotted him running from the business to a nearby hotel. They established Limon's identity after determining the hotel room he entered, according to Morgan.

After Limon was contacted by detectives, he allegedly confessed to the crime. Limon was booked into the Lompoc Police Department jail and later released with a citation in accordance with a COVID-19 related statewide emergency $0 bail policy for low-level offenders.

All of the jeans, which were valued at $1,232, were recovered, according to Morgan, who noted that damage to the glass window as $766.