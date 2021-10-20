A Lompoc man was arrested Tuesday after a vehicle hit-and-run collision seriously injured a 65-year-old male pedestrian on Pine Avenue, according to police.
Officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the 100 block of East Pine Avenue, where they located a pedestrian who was a reportedly struck by a vehicle before it fled the scene as it turned northbound onto North H Street, according to Lompoc Police Sgt. Scott Morgan.
The male pedestrian was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.
Through an investigation and after searching surveillance camera footage, officers located the vehicle and its driver, 51-year-old Michael Maurice Moore, at a local motel, according to Morgan.
Once Moore was spotted near his room, officers detained, interviewed and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of fleeing the scene of an injury traffic collision, a felony, and booked him into Santa Barbara County Jail.
Moore's bail was listed at $50,000, online records show.
Any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.