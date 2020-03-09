Lompoc man arrested after allegedly firing shot during fight in Isla Vista

A Lompoc man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly firing a gunshot during a fight involving several people late Friday night in Isla Vista.

Christopher Tyrese Maxwell, 20, was booked at the Santa Barbara County Jail on multiple felony charges, including assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm with the serial number filed off, and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday that it started receiving 911 calls about the fight, which took place in the 600 block of Del Playa Drive, shortly before midnight Friday. Deputies reported hearing a shot as they responded to the fight scene.

Once on scene, deputies reportedly learned a man had been involved in an argument and had pulled a gun from his waistband and fired a single shot. The suspect fled in an unknown direction prior to the deputies’ arrival, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A description of the suspect was broadcast and a deputy reportedly spotted a male matching the description leaving in a rideshare vehicle in the 6700 block of Sabado Tarde. That male was later identified as Maxwell.