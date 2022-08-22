Ghost Guns.jpeg

Three "ghost guns" allegedly seized by deputies during the Aug. 20 arrest of a Lompoc man are shown in this photo supplied by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. "Ghost guns" are assembled by individuals using separately purchased components and lack serial numbers that allow them to be traced.

 Contributed

A Lompoc man was arrested and two juveniles were cited on alleged firearms violations Saturday in Isla Vista after an incident almost a week earlier at a party there, a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said.

Deputies arrested 20-year-old Raymond Rene Gaitan Jr. on suspicion of seven felonies and two misdemeanors and allegedly confiscated three “ghost guns” in the process, said spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

At the time of his arrest, Gaitan was already on felony probation for illegal gun possession and participation in a criminal street gang, Zick said.

