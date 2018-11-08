A Lompoc man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a Nipomo woman he transported home as a Lyft driver four days earlier, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department.
Jason Lamont Fenwick, 51, was taken into custody and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of oral copulation with an intoxicated victim, sexual penetration with a foreign object with an intoxicated victim and burglary, said sheriff’s spokesman Tony Cipolla.
Detectives with the Sheriff's Office Sexual Assault Unit were called to a Nipomo home to investigate a reported sexual assault that occurred there around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 4.
The victim, who was not identified, told investigators she had become too intoxicated to drive home and had called for a Lyft driver, who arrived at her location and transported her to her residence, Cipolla said.
Because of her level of intoxication, the Lyft driver helped her inside the home, where she lost consciousness and the driver proceeded to sexually assault her, Cipolla said.
Warrants were subsequently issued to identify the driver and gather additional evidence, which led to Fenwick’s arrest.
Cipolla said Fenwick has been a Lyft driver for more than a year, working in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties, so the Sheriff's Office seeking the public’s assistance in identifying any other possible victims.
Anyone with information on the case or other potential victims is asked to call the Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500, he said.