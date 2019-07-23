A Lompoc juvenile was sentenced to eight years in custody on Tuesday for his role in a March shooting that allegedly injured a rival gang member.
Damien Davis, 17, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and first-degree robbery for a March 3 attack on Rene Daniel Ramirez. On June 20, after originally pleading not guilty and denying all allegations and enhancements, Davis pleaded no contest to assault and admitted to the special allegation — that the attack was committed for the benefit of the Six Deuce Brims, one of Lompoc's criminal street gangs.
The attempted murder and robbery charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement, according to court documents.
At 5:38 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, Lompoc Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North M Street and West Maple Avenue. Though officers reportedly found no evidence of a shooting, roughly 20 minutes later Lompoc Valley Medical Center staff contacted police to inform them that a gunshot victim had walked in for treatment.
Three individuals — Davis; Nathan Barcelona, 19; and another unidentified juvenile — were arrested that day in Santa Barbara after allegedly committing several crimes there. A fourth co-defendant, 18 year-old Dominque Ariana Roman, was later arrested by the Lompoc Police Department.
Court documents filed by the prosecution indicate Ramirez is an alleged member of the Westside VLP criminal street gang. Davis, Roman and Barcelona are allegedly linked to their rival, Six Deuce Brims.
Both Roman and Barcelona pleaded not guilty to assault with a semiautomatic firearm during their March 28 arraignment. Roman was sentenced to jail time and five years probation on July 16, after pleading no contest to assault with a semiautomatic firearm.
Barcelona is scheduled to appear in Lompoc Superior Court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Due to his age, Davis will serve his eight-year sentence in one of the state's juvenile justice facilities.