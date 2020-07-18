Lompoc judge upholds charges in killing of 15-year-old Erik Vargas

A Lompoc judge has upheld the charges against a man accused of the gang-related killing of a 15-year-old youth in October 2019.

Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca upheld three felony charges, including one count of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder, against Raymond Ramon Vega, 26, of Lompoc, who is accused of killing Erik Vargas on Oct. 12, 2019.

Additionally, Vega was charged with three enhancements, including participating in a criminal street gang and discharging a firearm in commission of a felony. His case now proceeds to trial.

Vega, a reported member of Lompoc's VLP gang, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Oct. 18, 2019.

Lompoc Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 700 block alley of North F and G streets shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 and discovered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, said Officer David Garza.

The three victims were taken to a local hospital, where Vargas died.

Vega was arrested on Oct. 16 after a four-day search. Two more individuals, who have not been identified, remain at large, according to Lompoc Police.

Vega's preliminary examination, which started March 13, lasted four sessions but was postponed for several months due to COVID-19. It continued in June, but with safety precautions, including social distancing, and concluded July 10.