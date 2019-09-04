A 12-year-old girl was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in a Lompoc intersection while walking to school.
The incident occurred around 7:40 a.m. at West Chestnut Avenue and North M Street. Lompoc Police officers responded to the collision and reportedly found the driver of the vehicle still at the scene while the young girl was lying unconscious in the street.
The injured girl was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, and, as of 4:30 p.m., had been sent to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera County, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Witnesses at the scene said the child and her mother were crossing the street on their way to school, police reported.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
“Alcohol or drugs do not appear to play a part in this collision,” read a portion of a statement from the Lompoc Police Department. “Lompoc [police] officers are investigating to see if the driver was on her cell phone or hands-free device at the time of the collision.”
Anyone who witnessed the collision is encouraged by police to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.