A Lompoc woman was arrested last week on suspicion of drug possession charges following a traffic stop and after a Santa Barbara County sheriff's deputy deployed naloxone on her male passenger, who appeared to be overdosing.
Deputy Christopher Brady conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101, near Dos Pueblos Canyon, at 11:14 p.m. April 5 and noticed that an adult male passenger was purple in the face and had labored breathing, sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick said Tuesday.
Brady called for an ambulance and a sheriff's official, identified as Deputy Vicente Ramirez. The deputies removed the passenger from the vehicle, noticing that the passenger was actively overdosing and administered naloxone nasal spray.
Medics arrived on scene a short time later and transported the passenger to a local hospital, according to Zick, who added the passenger is expected to survive.
Deputies searched the vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Destiny Tumey, and located approximately 914 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 23 grams of marijuana and a glass pipe, according to Zick. Tumey was arrested on suspicion of four misdemeanor charges, including possession of drugs, paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance.
Additionally, Zick said fentanyl was found in Tumey's possession.
Tumey was booked into the Main Jail and later released with a citation, according to Zick.
Additionally, Zick said that deputies have requested that the District Attorney's Office consider charging Tumey with possession of narcotics for sales.
Sheriff's Office officials have encouraged the public to call for help if anyone witnesses a suspected overdose and reminded them of AB 472, or California's Good Samaritan law. The law states that it "shall not be a crime" for anyone who experiences or witnesses a drug overdose, and seeks medical attention while under the influence of or in possession of a controlled substance, as long as they do not obstruct medical or law enforcement personnel.