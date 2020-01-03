Lompoc-connected surgeon extradited from Montana pleads not guilty to attempted murder

A San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges related to a December incident in which she allegedly attacked another woman at a Goleta bowling alley during a court-supervised visitation with her son before fleeing to Montana.
Dr. Theresa Colosi appeared Dec. 27 in Superior Court in Santa Barbara, where she pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted kidnapping, attempted child stealing and violating a court order to prevent domestic violence, according to court records.
Additionally, Colosi denied two enhancements: personal use of deadly/dangerous weapon and great bodily injury.
Robert Sanger, Colosi’s attorney, declined to comment on his client’s case.
Colosi met with her son and the victim in the parking lot of Zodo’s Bowling and Beyond the morning of Dec. 8, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokesman Raquel Zick.
A doctor with ties to Lompoc was extradited from Montana to Santa Barbara County where she faces charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping stemming from an incident at a Goleta bowling alley on Dec. 8.
The victim — identified in court records as Cindy Haan — was contracted to observe the meeting between Colosi and her 12-year-old son.
During the visitation, Colosi allegedly struck Haan in the head with a metal object before fleeing the scene without her son.
You have free articles remaining.
Colosi struck Haan at least twice in the head and across the face with an object described as a Sodastream carbon dioxide cylinder, leaving an inches-long gash that extended down the middle of Haan’s face, according to court records.
Colosi withdrew $900,000 from her bank account, gave away her belongings and chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Glacier International Airport near the city of Kalispell, Montana, using fictitious names for her son and her dog, Zick said.
Whitefish police arrested Colosi on Dec. 10 as she tried to leave her hideout in a cab, Zick said.
Colosi was extradited back to California and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Dec. 19. No bail amount has been set.
San Jose doctor with ties to Lompoc arrested; Theresa Colosi being held on murder, kidnapping charges
A physician with ties to Lompoc Valley Medical Center was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted murder after she allegedly attacked a woman providing supervised visitation with her son before fleeing to Montana on a private jet.
Court records show that Colosi was in possession of $4,000 in cash and two U.S. passports when she was arrested. Police also located itineraries to Spain and Portugal.
Until recently, Colosi was listed on the Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s website as an orthopedic surgeon seeing patients in the hospital’s North H Street facility.
Medical center spokeswoman Nora Wallace said Colosi had access to office space on a “timeshare basis” but had never used it.
Colosi is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 13 for a preliminary hearing in Department 12 at Superior Court in Santa Barbara.