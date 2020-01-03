Lompoc-connected surgeon extradited from Montana pleads not guilty to attempted murder

San Jose doctor with Lompoc ties extradited from Montana to face attempted murder charge A doctor with ties to Lompoc was extradited from Montana to Santa Barbara County where she faces charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping stemming from an incident at a Goleta bowling alley on Dec. 8.

The victim — identified in court records as Cindy Haan — was contracted to observe the meeting between Colosi and her 12-year-old son.

During the visitation, Colosi allegedly struck Haan in the head with a metal object before fleeing the scene without her son.

Colosi struck Haan at least twice in the head and across the face with an object described as a Sodastream carbon dioxide cylinder, leaving an inches-long gash that extended down the middle of Haan’s face, according to court records.

Colosi withdrew $900,000 from her bank account, gave away her belongings and chartered a private jet from the Lompoc Airport to Glacier International Airport near the city of Kalispell, Montana, using fictitious names for her son and her dog, Zick said.

Whitefish police arrested Colosi on Dec. 10 as she tried to leave her hideout in a cab, Zick said.

Colosi was extradited back to California and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on Dec. 19. No bail amount has been set.

